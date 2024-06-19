Breaking down the South’s economic underperformance

Summary: States that have embraced the Southern economic development model are underperforming when compared to regions that did not implement this model.
Key findings
- The South is the region with the lowest per capita GDP relative to other regions in the United States when D.C. is excluded; Southern states are overrepresented among those with the lowest per capita GDP.
- Over the past 40 years, job growth across the South has lagged working-age population growth.
- The lower levels of unemployment across the South are misleading; the region’s low labor force participation and prime-age employment-to-population ratio (EPOP) indicate that many Southerners have become discouraged because they are unable to find a job or face serious employment obstacles.
- Large and intersecting racial and gender disparities in employment for Southerners reflect inequities and policy failures across the region.
Why this matters
Far from delivering on their promises of shared abundance and economic prosperity, “business-friendly” policies have impoverished the South. The Southern economic development model is a key feature shaping the region’s economic underperformance.
How to fix it
Instead of funneling resources to wealthy Southerners and corporations, policymakers should strengthen the social safety net, adequately fund schools, provide affordable access to childcare and transportation, and enforce labor laws or safety standards for workers.
Full Report
In speeches and promotional materials—often seeking to lure businesses to relocate to the South—policymakers, chambers of […]