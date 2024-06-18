The Vile Sextortion and Torture Ring Where Kids Target Kids

Stephan:

An SR reader sent this article to me and asked me to feature it. Her 13 year old daughter got caught up in this, they are still dealing with the nude pictures of her that were circulated in both their community in North Dakota, as well as over the world, and, she told me, it has resulted in her daughter going into long-term psychiatric care, and the family considering whether they should move and leave the state. I have a daughter and can barely even imagine what it would be like to go through something like this. I have covered the dark and evil part of the social media on the internet and the 764 business (See SR archive) but apparently, this trend in our culture is getting worse and worse, and nothing is being done about it, and it is hardly even being discussed in the major corporate media.

NOTE: If you or somebody you know are being targeted or abused by sextortionists you do have options. If you can’t reach out to a loved one or law enforcement you can reach out to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and/or use their Take It Down app to anonymously remove your images from most platforms.