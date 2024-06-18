The Vile Sextortion and Torture Ring Where Kids Target Kids

An SR reader sent this article to me and asked me to feature it. Her 13 year old daughter got caught up in this, they are still dealing with the nude pictures of her that were circulated in both their community in North Dakota, as well as over the world, and, she told me, it has resulted in her daughter going into long-term psychiatric care, and the family considering whether they should move and leave the state. I have a daughter and can barely even imagine what it would be like to go through something like this. I have covered the dark and evil part of the social media on the internet and the 764 business (See SR archive) but apparently, this trend in our culture is getting worse and worse, and nothing is being done about it, and it is hardly even being discussed in the major corporate media.
Children cutting the names of their abusers into themselves, children abusing younger siblings, teenagers killing their pets—all of it was celebrated as an accomplishment.
“There was this 13-year-old girl,” said Ali, a former victim of this community, to whom VICE News is referring by a pseudonym. “On stream, she cut her entire body for them. She would do this sometimes daily. They called them cut shows. They would have her cut things into herself, and then they would allow others to tell her what to cut into herself.
“This is the same girl that one leader had convinced to kill her kittens on stream.”
Almost impossible to believe, and yet I am sadly not surprised. So much of our popular “entertainment” media is focused around rape, torture, gratuitous violence, and endless killing.