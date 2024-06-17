Native American tribe wins right to hunt gray whales off Washington coast

Stephan:

Please do me the service of writing Richard W. Spinrad, Ph.D. (nos.info@noaa.gov), and tell him how much you disapprove of the decision of NOAA to allow the Makah Tribe in Washington State to begin whaling again. And send a copy of your email to Janine Ledford Executive Director of the Makah Cultural and Research Center (COS@makah.com). The only thing that is going to stop the Makah from starting whaling again is lots and lots of citizens objecting, and letting these two people know of your objections. This is what I wrote:

Richard W. Spinrad, Ph.D —

I am writing you, sir, because I have just read that you have permitted the Makah Tribe in Washington State to begin killing whales again. The argument that this tribe is being permitted to begin whaling once again because it is an ancient tradition is absolute nonsense. Slavery was a tradition in the Southern states of North America for centuries until like whaling it was stopped. Should the Southern states bring back slavery because it was an ancient tradition there? Of course not.

Knowing all the research on whales, and their endangerment, how could you possibly make such an evil decision? And this tribe should be ashamed of themselves.

— Stephan A. Schwartz