Monday, June 17th, 2024

Biden’s overlooked campaign to protect Americans from Big Business

Author:     Nicole Narea
Source:     Vox
Publication Date:     Jun 11, 2024 | 3:30 AM PDT
Stephan:  

What I find very strange about corporate media, the big networks, the big newspapers, is that they are hardly covering what Biden is doing to foster wellbeing for average Americans. Here is an example of that if mean when I say they are not properly covering what is happening.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on protecting consumers from hidden junk fees as CEO of xBk Tobi Parks, center, and CEO of DICE Phil Hutcheon, left, listen during an event at the South Court Auditorium at Eisenhower Executive Office Building on June 15, 2023, in Washington, DC. Credit: Alex Wong / Getty 

President Joe Biden has embraced a decidedly pro-consumer agenda at a time when many Americans aren’t feeling confident about the state of the economy — even though it may do little to assure voters whose primary economic concern is higher prices

Through his executive authority, Biden has taken steps to combat “junk fees” — hidden fees that make everything from airline bookings to concert tickets more expensive than their sticker price, but also just feel like shady corporate attempts to get the better of consumers. He has also required companies to provide more transparency in their pricing. 

His administration has also tackled monopolies like it’s the Roosevelt era, filing a flurry of sweeping […]

2 Comments

  1. Albus Eddie on Monday, June 17, 2024 at 5:42 am

    Biden does deserve credit for these efforts; however, he wasted the first two years of his administration. The Republicans will not make that error. The article is correct that Biden’s administration will be judged by the success of his policies. If the Democrats are serious about reversing 50 to 75 years of lax anti-trust enforcement it will require a concise and sustained philosophical approach transcending administrations, and they must campaign on it. This will be a problem as it risks alienating the millionaires who fund their campaigns. I believe this is why the Democrats exhibit so much ambivalence regarding policy change. Until this ambivalence is resolved in favor of the majority of workers we will continue to see the on going slide into neo-liberal economic policy.

  2. Terri Quint on Monday, June 17, 2024 at 9:15 am

    A large part of the electoral process depends on good print and Tv media reporting what is going on honestly. What we have been seeing are huge omissions of what the Biden Administration has accomplished to inform people which candidate is best for the US. Instead, they often seem to focus on the doings of Trump because it makes news—-rape trial, hush money trial, his rallies and speeches and his bombast. Biden, on the other hand, is not given to bombast but to basic truth and concern about what he has done for Americans during his tenure. Maybe the press and TV find this boring, but it obscures who is really helping this country and regular Americans to better health, cleaner air, working with our allies with Ukraine and a huge variety of other efforts that only help this country. That is not what happens in a Trump administration and never will. He’s too involved with retribution, becoming a true dictator, and controlling everything he can in this country. It is the fault of the media, whose main purpose should be informing the public of what has gone on in this administration and what is happening now. Shame on them!

