Plastics, once considered a great benefit, have now been revealed to be a dangerous pollutant. But, as this report shows, profit still trumps all other considerations, and all but 22 out of 147 plastics companies are failing to meet their commitment to end the damage they are doing. The Congress could, of course, compel them to do it, but it is too corrupt to do anything meaningful in a positive way that fosters wellbeing.

Plastic beverage bottles packed in polyethylene wrap in a warehouse. Credit: iStock / Getty

In a new report, the nonprofit As You Sow has found that of 147 companies with recyclability targets, only 22 are on track to meet their goals. In total, the report reviewed 225 companies and their progress toward plastic-related goals, with about half of companies receiving an “F” score.

The 2024 Plastic Promises Scorecard has revealed a gap between the plastic waste reduction goals that companies set and the actual actions they are making toward meeting those goals. The report evaluated companies on a total score based on their ambitions and their actions toward goals related to six pillars: recyclability, reduction, recycled content, recovery, reusable and extended producer responsibility. Ambitions counted toward 30% of the total score, while the actual actions companies were taking made up 70% of the final score.

“Plastic Promises Scorecard uses a first-of-its-kind scoring system to evaluate not just what companies say they will do to act on the plastics crisis, but […]