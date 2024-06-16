For Republicans, raw milk is the new masking

The strategists in the MAGAt Republican Party as a result of research done by scientists funded by oligarchs learned that one of the best ways to manipulate people is to stimulate fear and resentment. It is the hallmark of this party, and it is getting increasingly bizarre. The latest weaponization of misinformation is, believe it or not, the lie about drinking raw milk. You would think that any person with an IQ higher than their waist size would understand why milk is pasteurized, and the risks of drinking raw milk. But apparently, in MAGAt world no such understanding exists. As with the anti-vaxxer movement that killed hundreds of thousands of Americans, the same fear strategy is being used with these Republica lies about milk, and it is playing out, as this report describes, in the same way.

Glass of spilled milk Credit: Max Milne / Getty

Ever vigilant about stoking fears among their constituents regarding the threat of governmental overreach, Republican leaders, as a form of political strategy, frequently crow about all the things liberals allegedly want to take away from working Americans. The White House is coming for their guns, they say, or perhaps their gas stoves — or even pints of raw milk that have potentially been contaminated with bird flu.

In early December, Sonoma County, California, declared an agricultural disaster when two poultry farms had to kill their entire flocks to try to stop “highly pathogenic avian influenza” — or bird flu — from spreading. This particular strain of bird flu, H5N1, had first been reported in the United States in early 2022 and since then, tens of millions of turkey and chickens at commercial farms have since been killed to try to suppress the outbreak.

As of June 9, ten states, including North Carolina, Ohio, Michigan and Texas, have reported outbreaks among dairy cattle and […]