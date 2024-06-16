For Republicans, raw milk is the new masking

Ever vigilant about stoking fears among their constituents regarding the threat of governmental overreach, Republican leaders, as a form of political strategy, frequently crow about all the things liberals allegedly want to take away from working Americans. The White House is coming for their guns, they say, or perhaps their gas stoves — or even pints of raw milk that have potentially been contaminated with bird flu.
In early December, Sonoma County, California, declared an agricultural disaster when two poultry farms had to kill their entire flocks to try to stop “highly pathogenic avian influenza” — or bird flu — from spreading. This particular strain of bird flu, H5N1, had first been reported in the United States in early 2022 and since then, tens of millions of turkey and chickens at commercial farms have since been killed to try to suppress the outbreak.
As of June 9, ten states, including North Carolina, Ohio, Michigan and Texas, have reported outbreaks among dairy cattle and […]
Good! Let the nutcases drink their raw milk. Fewer nutcases would be the result. Is that bad? When dealing with really stupid people, sometimes you just have to let them go their own way.
In the meantime, those of you who are sane, drink pasteurized milk!
Living in an area with a large Amish population, raw milk is pretty normal here. In fact I don’t know a single person Amish or otherwise who has ever gotten sick drinking it. Equipment sterilization and refrigeration has come a very long way since the days of Louis Pasteur. I certainly wouldn’t call anyone I know who drinks it nutcases. Like everything in life there is a small risk and it’s up to individuals to make their own decision as to the level of risk they are willing to accept. From my observations the real underlying issue that is driving people’s anger is the fear of corporations and regulations controlling food people are allowed to grow and consume themselves. It doesn’t take looking at many weeks of Schwartzreport to realize that such fears of overreaching corporate control over society might not be as outlandish as one would wish.