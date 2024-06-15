US Puts Solar Panels on Old Nuclear Weapons Sites for Powering 70,000 Homes

Here is some good news about the transition out of the carbon era. I happened to see a reference in a professional journal and went looking for a general audience report and found this. Like most of the good things the Biden administration is doing the development described in this report isn’t really getting any coverage. The media is obsessed with the madness of criminal Trump and the many good things that are happening in the U.S. are hardly mentioned.

The Idaho National Laboratory. Credit, DoE

Across the nation, land set aside for the purpose of possibly destroying the world is now welcoming infrastructure meant to save it.

Sites managed by the Dept. of Energy’s nuclear weapons division are now playing host to solar farms that should be able to power thousands of homes.

As part of a government program called Cleanup to Clean Energy, the Idaho National Laboratory, though never having hosted nuclear weapons itself, will soon be the site of a 400-megawatt solar farm spread across 2,800 acres.

Though the project timeline hasn’t been released, a lease was negotiated for the INL project with Massachusetts-based solar developer NorthRenew Energy for 300 megawatts of solar power.

Another developer called Spitfire was awarded a lease for 100 megawatts and another 500 of battery storage, according to Elektek.

Other locations including the Hanford site in Washington state, the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in New Mexico, the Nevada National Security Site in Nevada, and the Savannah River Site in South Carolina, are all considered strong candidates for the program.

“Working closely […]