Trump quietly funneled $5M from campaign coffers into private businesses: analysis

Former President Donald Trump has funneled nearly $5 million from his presidential campaign coffers into his private businesses, according to a new financial analysis.
Trump — convicted last month of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments ahead of the 2016 presidential election — has yet to donate a cent to his own campaign but his businesses have charged it $4.6 million, Forbes reported Wednesday.
The former president, worth an estimated $6.4 billion, has been collecting donations from MAGA supporters across the U.S. with increasingly threatening rhetoric that, on Wednesday, raised the specter of mass beheadings.
“Haul out the guillotine,” Trump declared in his campaign cash-grab. “It’s not just me they want gone, THEY’RE REALLY COMING AFTER YOU!”
Forbes analysis of Federal Election Commission records found $4.2 million funneled to Trump’s aviation company Tag Air.
Trump’s private jet — which he claims is better than Air […]
So what else is new? This guy has usually gotten away with everything related to money and earnings, so why is this any different? Shouldn’t he have to pay taxes on this if it’s not being used for his actual “campaign.” Finally, Americans get a “guilty” verdict on ONE of his illegal monetary actions, but nothing on this one? What is IRS going to do about it?