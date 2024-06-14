The Christian right is coming for divorce next

The christofascist Republicans have made their next move clear: eliminate no-fault divorce. They want to take the United States back to the 1950s, and the years before that. This is their next move to control women. If you are a woman, and you vote for a Republican in November, you are saying that you choose to be submissive to your husband, and let him through the laws control you, and make it very difficult for you to get away. I had seen some earlier reports about this trend but didn’t run them because I thought it was too fringe to be taken seriously. I was wrong. Read this article carefully; it will help you realize what the Republicans really have in mind.

Some lawmakers are talking about turning back the clock on divorce law.

Credit: Mofles/ Getty / iStockphoto



Before the 1960s, it was really hard to get divorced in America.

Typically, the only way to do it was to convince a judge that your spouse had committed some form of wrongdoing, like adultery, abandonment, or “cruelty” (that is, abuse). This could be difficult: “Even if you could prove you had been hit, that didn’t necessarily mean it rose to the level of cruelty that justified a divorce,” said Marcia Zug, a family law professor at the University of South Carolina.

Then came a revolution: In 1969, then-Gov. Ronald Reagan of California (who was himself divorced) signed the nation’s first no-fault divorce law, allowing people to end their marriages without proving they’d been wronged. The move was a recognition that “people were going to get out of marriages,” Zug said, and gave them a way to do that without resorting to subterfuge. Similar laws soon […]