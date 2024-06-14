Senate GOP blocks bill to guarantee access to IVF nationwide

Yet another report on the Congressional Republicans seeking to control how Americans are able to conduct their own reproductive process. Anyone who knows someone who has had to use IVF for a woman to get pregnant knows what a desperate, expensive, difficult process it is. A couple has to really, really, want to have a child to have to resort to IVF. However, the christofascist Republcians who maintain a fertilized egg has the full rights of an incarnated person want the state, not individuals, to oversee every aspect of reproduction.

A senior embryologist at West Coast Fertility Centers in Fountain Valley, California, adds media to petri dishes containing embryos, before freezing the embryos, on February 29.

Credit: Jay L. Clendenin / The Washington Post / Getty

Senate Republicans voted Thursday to block a bill put forward by Democrats that would guarantee access to in vitro fertilization nationwide.

The legislation failed to advance in a procedural vote by a tally of 48-47. It needed 60 votes to advance. Republicans criticized the Democrat-led legislation as unnecessary overreach and a political show vote.

“Why should we vote for a bill that fixes a non-existent problem? There’s not a problem. There’s no restrictions on IVF, nor should there be,” Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, told reporters.

The vote is part of a broader push by Senate Democrats to draw a contrast with Republicans over reproductive health care in the run up to the November elections. Democrats are highlighting the issue this month, which marks the two-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Today, women and families across America […]