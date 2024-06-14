Child Marriage Havens Emerging Across America

Here is yet another example that you rarely hear anyone talk about showing how women, young girls in this case really, are controlled by adult men. The more research I do on this subject the more I realize what a big factor it is in American society.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

As more states make child marriage illegal, the places where it is still lawful are emerging as havens for ceremonies which can devastate the lives of young people. A Newsweek investigation reveals the disturbing reality that a lack of unified action against child marriage can establish.

Californian Sara Tasneem was just 15 when her father arranged for her be married in a spiritual ceremony to a stranger almost twice her age.

She was visibly pregnant, she said, when they left the San Francisco Bay Area in the mid-90s to embark on a road trip to Reno, Nevada, where she was legally married. “Nobody asked me if this was something that I wanted,” she told Newsweek.

“I was a very petite teenager and I was clearly pregnant… “Nobody asked me, ‘do you want me to call your mom?’ Nothing. That day, basically, I signed everything away.”

At the time, Nevada law permitted minors to marry with the consent of one parent.

“It only took a signature from a parent or guardian, basically on a permission slip that was notarized,” she said.

The marriage certificate meant that […]