New FBI stats show ‘historic’ declines in violent crime rate, with murder showing sharpest drop

If you watch the Fox propaganda network or any local channel of the Sinclair Network you think that crime is rising and out of control. It is a standard MAGAt Republican lie. And that is just what it is, a deliberate example of the weaponization of misinformation for political purposes. In fact, as the FBI has just reported crime during the Biden administration has been dramatically declining.

The latest FBI statistics point to a “historic” drop in crime in the first quarter of this year, Attorney General Merrick Garland says.

And this, after a year in which the murder rate fell at one the fastest rates ever recorded, a top criminologist added.

“This should be good news for everybody,” criminologist Jeff Asher, who analyzed the FBI numbers, told NBC News. “But it’s also early June and the trend of the nation’s crime rate is always uncertain.”

The rate of violent and property crimes dropped precipitously in the first three months of 2024 compared to the same period last year, according to quarterly statistics released Monday by the FBI known as the Uniform Crime Report.

The murder rate fell by 26.4%, reported rapes decreased by 25.7%, robberies fell by 17.8%, aggravated assault fell by 12.5%, and the overall violent crime rate went down by 15.2%, the statistics show.

Reported property crimes also decreased by 15.1%, according to the UCR report, which the FBI compiles using crime statistics supplied to the agency by law enforcement agencies across the U.S.

“This data makes clear that last […]