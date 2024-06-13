Largest Protestant US group condemns IVF in win for anti-abortion movement

You may not realize it, polls seem to show most Americans don’t, but the United States is in the middle of a religious war. Christianity although he talks endlessly about Jesus, actually has almost nothing to do with Jesus’ teachings. Instead, this is a christofascist war against authentic American followers of Jesus, secular Americans, and people who support genuine democracy. This is same same war as the Taliban war in Afghanistan, only this time the misuse of religion is about Christianity instead of Islam.

Messengers raise their ballots in support of a resolution put up for vote during a Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Credit: Doug McSchooler / AP

The largest Protestant group in the US has condemned the use of in vitro fertilization, a move that is sure to inflame the already white-hot battle over IVF and reproductive rights in the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v Wade.

On Wednesday, during the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting, delegates voted in favor of a resolution that urges Southern Baptists “to reaffirm the unconditional value and right to life of every human being, including those in an embryonic stage, and to only utilize reproductive technologies consistent with that affirmation”.

The resolution in effect calls on the Southern Baptist Convention – a group that includes nearly 50,000 churches and almost 13 million members – to avoid IVF.

The success of the resolution is a major victory for the anti-abortion movement, swathes of which have long opposed IVF on the grounds that providers create embryos that are not implanted in a woman’s uterus or are set aside after being […]