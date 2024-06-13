Biden’s overlooked campaign to protect Americans from Big Business

Here is some important good news that is getting almost no media coverage at all. I searched for half an hour to find a story that explained. it. While criminal Trump is telling the oligarchs and the corporations they control how he is going to reduce their taxes, President Biden is making a major move, as this article describes, to improve your financial wellbeing. You’d think this would be a major story but it is not and, I think, this is telling us something important about the media’s failure to cover major changes in people’s lives. It is also making it clear that anyone who votes for the Republicans and criminal Trump will have no one to blame but themselves.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on protecting consumers from hidden junk fees as CEO of xBk Tobi Parks, center, and CEO of DICE Phil Hutcheon, left, listen during an event at the South Court Auditorium at Eisenhower Executive Office Building on June 15, 2023, in Washington, DC. Credit: Alex Wong / Getty



President Joe Biden has embraced a decidedly pro-consumer agenda at a time when many Americans aren’t feeling confident about the state of the economy — even though it may do little to assure voters whose primary economic concern is higher prices.

Through his executive authority, Biden has taken steps to combat “junk fees” — hidden fees that make everything from airline bookings to concert tickets more expensive than their sticker price, but also just feel like shady corporate attempts to get the better of consumers. He has also required companies to provide more transparency in their pricing.

His administration has also tackled monopolies like it’s the Roosevelt era, filing a flurry of sweeping […]