Thursday, June 13th, 2024

A List of the Sinclair Broadcasting Network of Stations

13 June 2024
You may think the Fox propaganda channel is nothing but the weaponization of misinformation to support the MAGAt Republicans, and it certainly Is just that. What you may not know, few seem to, is that Sinclair Broadcasting which owns or operates nearly 200 local channels, is the same thing, spewing the same kind of crap. So I am publishing a list of all those local channels. Notice they are often affiliated with the big broadcast networks. I urge you to go through the list and don’t watch a Sinclair channel, or pay attention to its political news, and alert your family and friends about the real nature of Sinclair Broadcasting, owned by a Trump MAGAt supporter, David Smith.

City of license / MarketStationChannelTV (RF)OwnedsinceAffiliationBirminghamTuscaloosaAnniston, ALWTTO21 (21)1995The CWWABM68 (20)2001MyNetworkTVABCWDBB17 (14)1995[a]The CWABCWBMA-LD58 (32)2014[A]ABCMobile, ALPensacola, FLWEAR-TV3 (17)1997[B]ABCWPMI-TV15 (15)2012[C][b]NBCWFGX35 (50)2001MyNetworkTVWJTC44 (45)2012[C][b]IndependentLittle Rock, ARKATV7 (22)2014[A]ABCBakersfield, CAKBAK-TV29 (33)2013[D]CBSFoxKBFX-CD58 (29)2013[D]FoxChicoRedding, CAKRCR-TV7 (7)2017[E]ABCKXVU-LD17 (3)2017[E]Antenna TVKCVU20 (30)2017[E][a]FoxKRVU-LD21 (21)2017[E]MyNetworkTVKZVU-LD[α]22 (22)KUCO-LD27 (27)2017[E]UnivisionKKTF-LD30 (24)2017[E]UniMásEurekaArcata, CAKAEF-TV[β]23 (22)2017[E]ABCKBVU[γ]28 (28)2017[E][a]FoxKECA-LD29 (29)2017[E]CW+MyNetworkTVKEUV-LD35 (31)2017[E]UnivisionFresnoVisalia, CAKMPH-TV26 (28)2013FoxKMPH-CD17 (19)KFRE-TV59 (36)2013The CWWashington, DCWJLA-TV7 (7)2014[A]ABCWDCO-CD10 (24.3)2020TBDWIAV-CD58 (30.3)2020TBDFort PierceWest Palm Beach, FLWPEC12 (13)2012[F]CBSWTVX34 (34)2012[G]The CWMyNetworkTVWTCN-CD43 (34.3)2012[G]MyNetworkTVWWHB-CD48 (34.2)2012[G]TBDGainesvilleHigh Springs, FLWGFL28 (28)2014[c]CBSMyNetworkTVWNBW-DT9 (8)2014[d]NBCWYME-CD45 (45)2014[c]Antenna TVTallahassee, FLThomasville, GAWTWC-TV40 (22)1998[H]NBCFoxWTLF24 (24)2014[d]CW+Albany, GAWFXL31 (12)2013[I]Fox
