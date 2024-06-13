A List of the Sinclair Broadcasting Network of Stations

Stephan:

You may think the Fox propaganda channel is nothing but the weaponization of misinformation to support the MAGAt Republicans, and it certainly Is just that. What you may not know, few seem to, is that Sinclair Broadcasting which owns or operates nearly 200 local channels, is the same thing, spewing the same kind of crap. So I am publishing a list of all those local channels. Notice they are often affiliated with the big broadcast networks. I urge you to go through the list and don’t watch a Sinclair channel, or pay attention to its political news, and alert your family and friends about the real nature of Sinclair Broadcasting, owned by a Trump MAGAt supporter, David Smith.