Trump and Biden are tied in 538’s new election forecast

538, which has a good track record for the accuracy of their polling, says with “95% confidence rating” that criminal Trump and President Biden are closely tied in the judgment of voters. Frankly, while I believe it, I do not see how any rational person of average intelligence could possibly vote for multiple convicted felon and rapist and business grifter Donald Trump. The reality of the 538 polls is why I think the Canadians may be correct when they think that we are headed for a civil war.

Today 538 published our official forecast for the 2024 presidential election. The model builds on our general election polling averages by asking not just what our best guess is about who is leading the presidential race today, but what range of outcomes are possible for the actual election in November. At least once per day, we’ll rerun our simulations of the election with the latest data, so bookmark our interactive and check back often.

At launch, our forecast shows President Joe Biden locked in a practically tied race with former President Donald Trump, both in the Electoral College and national popular vote. Specifically, our model reckons Biden has a 53-in-100 chance of winning the election, meaning he wins in slightly more than half of our model’s simulations of how the election could unfold. However, Trump still has a 47-in-100 chance, so this election could still very much go either way. The range of realistic* Electoral College outcomes generated by our forecasting model stretches from 132 to 445 electoral votes for Biden — a testament to how much things could change by November (and how off the polls could be).

Our model is brand new this year, […]