Canada’s Big Worry: A US Civil War

The MAGAts led by criminal Trump are literally destroying the stature of the United States to the point where our northern neighbor Canada is beginning to calculate whether we are about to break into a civil war. I think that if Trump loses in spite of everything the Republican Party is doing to engineer the election they may be right. There are a large number of gun-toting MAGAts who would like to see civil violence break out. They’re even looking forward to it.

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau with Democratic President Joseph Biden

When Justin Trudeau meets Joe Biden at the G7 summit in Italy this week, Trudeau will probably not ask whether the United States is at risk of erupting in civil war in the next few years.

A think tank housed within Trudeau’s government is already pondering that question.

In a spring report titled “Disruptions on the Horizon,” a quiet office known as Policy Horizons Canada proposed American civil war as a scenario that Ottawa should consider preparing for.

This hypothetical was tucked into the middle of the 37-page document, which sketched the possibility in 15 spare words: “U.S. ideological divisions, democratic erosion, and domestic unrest escalate, plunging the country into civil war.”

It’s an unsettling thing to find out your immediate neighbor is getting nervous about the possibility of gruesome violence in your home.

There has been no shortage of apocalyptic forecasting about Trump-era American politics. Since the 2016 […]