Biden Admin Tightens Vehicle Mileage Standards in Effort to Bolster EVs and Fight Climate Change

Here is some good news to encourage the transition out of the carbon era. My concern is that U.S. auto makers just don’t get why this transition is so important or, they do understand it and just don’t care because continuing profit from carbon-powered vehicles without the required recapitalization to EVs is what they want.

A new Lexus EV at the New York International Auto Show in New York City on March 27, 2024. This year’s show highlighted new EVs and hybrids. Credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images

The United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) has tightened fuel mileage standards for vehicles in an effort to transform the country’s auto market into one dominated by more climate-friendly electric vehicles.

The new standards set by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) will lower fuel costs by more than $23 billion while reducing pollution, a press release from USDOT said.

“Not only will these new standards save Americans money at the pump every time they fill up, they will also decrease harmful pollution and make America less reliant on foreign oil. These standards will save car owners more than $600 in gasoline costs over the lifetime of their vehicle,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in the press release.

The new standards will save nearly 70 billion gallons of gas through 2050 and prevent more than 782.6 million tons […]