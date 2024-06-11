The GOP’s Stalinesque Plan 2025 to Shape the Future of U.S. Food and Agriculture

You don’t often read, hear, or see anything about the far-right’s views on agriculture, but here taken directly from the Right’s Plan 2025 they are, and they are dangerous to wellbeing of humans and the matrix of life, and disgusting. They display no awareness of the impact of climate change, or any real understanding of the impact of pollution. One has to be deliberately willfully ignorant to hold views such as those expressed in Plan 2025. This is what Trump and the Republicans will do if they are elected.

Credit: Tony Mucci

Since I started organic farming more than 40 years ago, I have heard the same claims about the wonders of farmers in the United States: They are unparalleled in their productivity, feed the world with safe food, and are innovative and efficient. From the glowing accounts from industry leaders, the American Farm Bureau Federation, the secretaries of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) under every administration, U.S. trade negotiators, and deans of schools of agriculture, you would never know that 44 million people across the nation suffer from food insecurity, 5 million farms have gone under—especially the farms of people of color—or agriculture is the primary source of pollution for the waters of the U.S.

During the public debates on the Farm Bill every five years—that compendious package of legislation that regulates food and farming—politicians from all camps praise the iconic American farmer and defend proposals that […]