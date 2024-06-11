Sand Batteries Could Be The Next Frontier In Renewable Energy–And it’s Already Heating Homes in Finland

Sand batteries. It is a fascinating post-carbon technology, and here is some good news about this energy production that is actually being implemented in Scandinavia.

Credit: De an Sun

Could plain old beach sand be the next frontier in renewable energy?

In the ongoing quest for sustainable energy solutions, innovative technologies are necessary to implement renewable sources like solar and wind power.

One such potential breakthrough revolves around an unexpected but abundant resource: beach sand.

Sand batteries represent an emerging approach to energy storage, particularly effective in harnessing and retaining energy from intermittent sources like solar and wind.

The physical properties of sand, such as its ability to store heat at high temperatures, make it an excellent medium for energy retention. This capacity is being leveraged by innovative technologies to create a more stable and reliable energy supply, as sand can efficiently accumulate and release heat as required​​.

The science behind sand batteries involves heating sand to high temperatures using surplus energy generated from renewable sources. This stored heat can then be converted back into energy when needed.

This system capitalizes on the thermal properties of sand to create a natural battery that can offer both heating solutions and electricity generation​.

