100% of cancer patients cured long-term in ‘remarkable’ human trial

Here is what looks like some very good news about colorectal cancer. If you know someone suffering from this, you might pass it on, so they can discuss it with their oncologist.

High hopes for the use of dostarlimab-gxly in successfully ‘reversing’ a type of colorectal cancer, with hopes it will be able to target other forms. Credit: Depositphotos

In what researchers have called an “unprecedented” response, a new drug that treats locally advanced rectal cancer has shown to have completely eradicated tumors in all 42 patients who took part in the Phase II trial.

The drug, Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly), had earlier shown great potential for eliminating mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) cancers, which make up 5-10% of colorectal cancers. Following the Phase II trial, the first 24 patients assessed showed a “sustained complete clinical response” – no cancer evident – after an average of 26.3 months.

“These findings demonstrate the potential of dostarlimab-gxly as a novel approach to treating locally advanced dMMR rectal cancer that leads to durable complete tumor regression without the need for life-altering treatment,” said Dr Andrea Cercek, researcher and oncologist at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). “As a clinician, […]