Trump’s ridiculous claim that “millions” of immigrants came illegally from jails, mental facilities

I got an email today from a woman who wrote asking me did I not understand “that the immigrants Biden is letting in are drug dealers, people from mental institutions, and criminals? You say you do trends, why aren’t you writing about this trend? It is destroying our country.” I know this is based on a Trump quote that President Biden “is letting millions of people from jails, from prisons, from insane asylums, from mental institutions, drug dealers pour in.” I see this all over MAGAt media. Is it true? Well, let’s deal with some actual facts, as this report describes. Trump’s claim, like almost everything he says is, in fact, absolute crap.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump talks with Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer, Adjutant General for the State of Texas, at Shelby Park during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border, Feb. 29, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Credit: AP

Former President Donald Trump, who has promised to carry out the “largest domestic deportation operation” in U.S. history if reelected, says an enormous number of immigrants entering the country illegally are people with mental illnesses or criminal records.

President Joe Biden “is letting millions of people from jails, from prisons, from insane asylums, from mental institutions, drug dealers pour in,” Trump told reporters May 29 in Manhattan during his falsified business records trial. “Venezuela, if you look at their crime statistics, they’ve gone down 72% in crime because they’re releasing all their criminals into our country because of this horrible president that we have.”

We fact-checked a similar statement by Trump about Venezuela and rated it False. Here, we will examine Trump’s statement that “millions” of immigrants are pouring in […]