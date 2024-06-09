Trump to escalate blame on trial judge Juan Merchan if sentenced to prison

I don’t know how anyone can see this as anything but a threat by criminal Trump to Judge Juan Merchan. A threat that he better not to put him in prison or, if Trump is elected, he will face severe retribution. We are watching one man get away, again and again, with actions, and words, that would result in the incarceration of anyone else. And it goes on day after day with nothing happening to him.

Criminal Trump will hold the judge responsible for how the sentence affects his campaign, his inner circle said. Credit: Composite: AP / Getty

Donald Trump is determined to avoid jail, but if he does get handed a prison sentence after his conviction on 34 felony counts in New York last week, the former president’s inner circle is certain he will lay the blame squarely at the judge’s feet, sources familiar with the matter said.

The precise way Trump might blame the judge, Juan Merchan, remains unclear because Trump has been avoidant of the issue and the matter was not resolved when he huddled with his top advisers at a Trump Tower meeting immediately after the verdict on Thursday, the sources said.

But Trump is likely to double down on his attacks against Merchan, directing his supporters at rallies and in Truth Social posts to take up their grievances with the judge, one of the sources added.

The consequences of Trump’s likely rhetoric are difficult to predict. Trump has been railing against Merchan for months as being unfair and in conspiracy cahoots with the Biden administration […]