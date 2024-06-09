Florida schools are closing, but not everyone blames school choice

There was a time when the United States was considered to have the best public education system in the world. However, those days are long gone. The U.S. now has one of the worst public education systems in the developed world, and the American population as a result is the least literate, and the least numerate compared with populations in other developed nations. Like our healthcare system, our roads, bridges, and our railroads, our public education system is in steep decline. As a result, because we have one party that has little or no interest in fostering wellbeing through effective good governance the United States is a country in decline.

Florida’s public school enrollment rate is dropping, but experts are divided on how much its universal school choice program is to blame.

Multiple districts in the state are closing schools, as attendance falls while thousands of students flock to private school or homeschooling options.

Some experts believe the shift is the natural result of giving parents more options in schooling, while others say Florida’s “lack of transparency” in private school data is hiding a bigger story.

“I don’t think it would be a surprise, or that it should be surprise, that as school choice grows significantly, that it means people are often leaving public schools, and, as that occurs, public schools and public-school districts may have to change how they operate,” said Neal McCluskey, director for the Center for Educational Freedom at the CATO Institute. “That may mean some schools should shut down.”

“That is not a problem with choice because choice in this case — people are selecting something that they think works better for themselves. And that’s ultimately what we […]