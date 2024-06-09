Florida schools are closing, but not everyone blames school choice

Florida’s public school enrollment rate is dropping, but experts are divided on how much its universal school choice program is to blame.
Multiple districts in the state are closing schools, as attendance falls while thousands of students flock to private school or homeschooling options.
Some experts believe the shift is the natural result of giving parents more options in schooling, while others say Florida’s “lack of transparency” in private school data is hiding a bigger story.
“I don’t think it would be a surprise, or that it should be surprise, that as school choice grows significantly, that it means people are often leaving public schools, and, as that occurs, public schools and public-school districts may have to change how they operate,” said Neal McCluskey, director for the Center for Educational Freedom at the CATO Institute. “That may mean some schools should shut down.”
“That is not a problem with choice because choice in this case — people are selecting something that they think works better for themselves. And that’s ultimately what we […]