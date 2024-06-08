Wildfire smoke prematurely killed over 50,000 Californians in a decade – study

I have not seen this story covered in any newspaper, or mentioned on any network. I had to go to a British paper to get a general article for SR. I see this as a major wakeup call about what climate change is doing. We are simply not taking climate change seriously enough. Only the insurance companies seem to get it, and they show this by no longer insuring properties near the California forests.

A firefighter works to extinguish the Highland Fire near Aguanga, California, on 31 October 2023. Credit: Mike Blake. / Reuters

More than 50,000 people have died prematurely in California over a decade due to exposure to toxic particles in wildfire smoke, according to a new study.

Wildfires create smoke containing PM2.5, tiny particles roughly one-thirtieth of a human hair that can embed themselves deep in the lungs and enter the bloodstream. The particles have been linked to numerous health conditions and premature death. Previous research has found that the wildfire smoke is exposing millions of people in the US to the harmful pollutant.

In a study published in Science Advances this week, researchers used a new epidemiological model to examine the impacts of wildfire PM2.5 exposure between 2008-2018: a period that includes some of the state’s most destructive and deadly fire seasons. There were at least 52,480 premature deaths attributed to exposure to the inhalable particulate matter from wildfires, and at least $432bn in health expenses associated with the exposure, according to the study.

The research is the first to quantify the long-term impacts of chronic exposure to […]