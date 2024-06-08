Psst: Don’t Fall for a Third Party (Pass It On)

Friends,
Today, the 80th anniversary of D-Day, seems an appropriate occasion to reaffirm our commitment to democracy and against fascism — which means doing whatever we can to ensure that Joe Biden wins the 2024 presidential election.
One big threat to a Biden victory comes from third-party candidates Cornel West, Jill Stein, and Robert F. Kennedy Junior.
Over the last few days, I’ve had conversations with a number of friends and former students who tell me they’re considering voting for one of these third-party candidates.
Why? Some say they’re angry with Biden for giving support and weapons to Netanyahu and not doing enough to stop the slaughter in Gaza. Others say they’re upset with Biden for his new border policy, which will make it harder for immigrants to seek asylum in the U.S.
They acknowledge that a second Trump term would be a disaster, but they tell me they’re tired of voting for the “lesser of two evils.”
I tell them that in the upcoming election, the larger of two evils is truly evil.
I also tell them that if this were an ordinary election — pitting a conservative Republican against a liberal Democrat — I wouldn’t be nearly as concerned about their voting for a third-party candidate.
But the […]
So, how has the voting for the “lesser of two evils” been workin’ out for ya? The prospects of Christian fascism at home vs. Nuclear war in Europe. Neither possibility very appetizing. I hate to break it to Mr. Reich but the current system is corrupt to the core. I don’t expect he will listen, as his paycheck depends upon it. Remember dear reader, this is the best the current system can do. Change the structure and you will change the outcomes. Think outside the box.