Psst: Don’t Fall for a Third Party (Pass It On)

I have recently had an exchange with someone I don’t know about voting for JFK Jr. He seems to think it is a kind of protest vote. I have tried to explain to him that we have a two-party system, with one winner. A vote for any third-party candidate in this election is basically a vote for criminal Trump. He just doesn’t get it. Maybe this article by Robert Reich will make it clearer. Let me also say to all SR readers, this is an election on whether we continue as a democracy or not. Forget about political partisanship. You must vote for only Democrats. They are far from perfect, but they do support continued democracy, and the Republicans explicitly do not.

Friends,

Today, the 80th anniversary of D-Day, seems an appropriate occasion to reaffirm our commitment to democracy and against fascism — which means doing whatever we can to ensure that Joe Biden wins the 2024 presidential election.

One big threat to a Biden victory comes from third-party candidates Cornel West, Jill Stein, and Robert F. Kennedy Junior.

Over the last few days, I’ve had conversations with a number of friends and former students who tell me they’re considering voting for one of these third-party candidates.

Why? Some say they’re angry with Biden for giving support and weapons to Netanyahu and not doing enough to stop the slaughter in Gaza. Others say they’re upset with Biden for his new border policy, which will make it harder for immigrants to seek asylum in the U.S.

They acknowledge that a second Trump term would be a disaster, but they tell me they’re tired of voting for the “lesser of two evils.”

I tell them that in the upcoming election, the larger of two evils is truly evil.

I also tell them that if this were an ordinary election — pitting a conservative Republican against a liberal Democrat — I wouldn’t be nearly as concerned about their voting for a third-party candidate.

But the […]