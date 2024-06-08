 FBI raid on real estate company linked to Harlan Crow’s RealPage rental price fixing 

A tip of the hat to David Cay Johnston, who opened his interview on the Mark Thompson Show yesterday by noting a story that, so far as I can tell at this time, has been completely blacked out of the news mainstream media.
Two weeks ago, on Wednesday, May 22, the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the Atlanta headquarters of Cortland Management. According an MLex article on May 29, the FBI raid was
… part of a criminal antitrust investigation by the US Department of Justice into a conspiracy to artificially inflate rents for apartment units.
The inspection comes as the DOJ’s antitrust division deepens its investigation into the rental housing market and the use of a price-setting software provided by RealPage, whose clients include some of the largest US residential real estate owners and management companies…. Cortland is named among dozens of defendants in a putative class action in Tennessee alleging the use of RealPage’s software platform to coordinate and agree upon rental housing pricing and supply.
As David Cay Johnston points out, such price fixing is a clear […]
Excellent Article! This shows in concrete fashion how Capitalism actually works in American at present. Yet another symptom of the concentration of ownership in this country. It is why the common folk know the economy is screwing them at every turn, while the managerial class crows about their accomplishments in “turning the country around.” This will not end until the law is actually enforced a some capitalists are jailed for their behaviors. You won’t need to jail many just a few in each area: finance, real estate, pharmaceuticals, meat & poultry production, defense production, etc….- to demonstrate the process. For those who do not follow him, David Clay Johnson does excellent work. Lastly, I’m sure the “gentlemen” in the photo associated with the article will tell you that the Native American in the background is celebrating his forced conversion to Christianity under the Doctrine of Discovery.