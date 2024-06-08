 FBI raid on real estate company linked to Harlan Crow’s RealPage rental price fixing 

This article makes it very clear why so many Americans are worried and angry over the cost of renting a place to live. What do you know? As this article describes it is largely the result of the actions of real estate owning oligarchs, particularly Harlan Crow.

A tip of the hat to David Cay Johnston, who opened his interview on the Mark Thompson Show yesterday by noting a story that, so far as I can tell at this time, has been completely blacked out of the news mainstream media.

Two weeks ago, on Wednesday, May 22, the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the Atlanta headquarters of Cortland Management. According an MLex article on May 29, the FBI raid was

… part of a criminal antitrust investigation by the US Department of Justice into a conspiracy to artificially inflate rents for apartment units.

The inspection comes as the DOJ’s antitrust division deepens its investigation into the rental housing market and the use of a price-setting software provided by RealPage, whose clients include some of the largest US residential real estate owners and management companies…. Cortland is named among dozens of defendants in a putative class action in Tennessee alleging the use of RealPage’s software platform to coordinate and agree upon rental housing pricing and supply.

As David Cay Johnston points out, such price fixing is a clear […]