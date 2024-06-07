Trump heads west for $500K-per-couple, California buck-raking swing

I am simply amazed that the oligarchs are literally trying to buy the government they want with criminal Trump as their easily manipulated “leader” and most of the Trump followers don’t seem to comprehend what that is going to mean for them. If we become Hungary the era of United States leadership will be over and the decline in the social wellbeing of ordinary American voters who made it happen will be dramatic.

Criminal Trump, convicted rapist, and 34 count convicted felon begins his West Coast swing to rake in more millions from the oligarchs who want to buy the non-democratic government they want. Credit: Joe Raedle / Getty

Former President Donald Trump once declared California a “symbol of our nation’s decline” — but he sure likes its cash.

A week after he was convicted in a wide-ranging hush money trial, the former president is making a fundraising swing through the West Coast with stops in San Francisco — his first visit to the city in more than a decade — and Los Angeles. Trump is already raking in cash and trying to close the fundraising gap with President Joe Biden. His campaign and the Republican National Committee said they raised $141 million, while an associated super PAC took in $70 million, in May.

Trump’s visits to San Francisco, Beverly Hills and Newport Beach over the next three days for private events are expected to bring in millions. Top tickets for the Thursday fundraiser, hosted by Silicon Valley venture […]