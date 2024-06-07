Associate Justices Samuel Alito is the most blatantly biased justice in the history of the United States, and Clarence Thomas is the most corrupt. And yet nothing is being done to hold either of them to account. It is all part of the christofasccist effort to destroy the integrity of our democracy in order to get voters to end it.

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, the most corrupt justice in the history of the United States Credit: npr

Supreme Court justices have received nearly $5 million in gifts since the early 2000s, and one justice in particular, Justice Clarence Thomas, accounts for nearly all of it.

Data released Thursday by watchdog group Fix the Court unveils a list of gifts justices have received since January 2004. The dataset was released ahead of an expected release of the justices’ financial disclosure reports Friday.

Thomas, nominated to the high court by former President George H.W. Bush, made headlines last year after an investigation found he had taken dozens of trips paid for by separate billionaire friends.

According to the data compiled by Fix the Court, since 2004, Thomas has accepted $4,042,286, or 193 gifts. The group reported that, for Thomas, there’s an additional 126 “likely but not confirmed gifts.”

Of the nearly 200 gifts, the group said Thomas only reported 27 of the gifts on his financial disclosures.

The dataset included current and former justices dating back to 2004, tallying their gift totals, including Thomas’s, to be about $4.7 million.

“Supreme Court justices should not […]