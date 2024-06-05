The Next Great Human Migration: Abrahm Lustgarten on America’s Future Climate

If you read me regularly you know that for a decade based on my calculations I have estimated that at least three million Americans are going to be displaced by climate change. Apparently, over three million were in 2022 just from climate emergencies. This is the best assessment of what this is going to mean that I have read.

On the Move: The Overheating Earth and the Uprooting of America. Published by Farrar, Straus, and Giroux, 2024

A 2022 report from the International Panel on Climate Change observed that more than 3.3 billion people around the world are “highly vulnerable to climate change.” And more than one billion people could be exposed to “coastal-specific climate hazards by 2050.”

Here in the U.S., the Census Bureau calculated that 3.2 million adults were displaced or evacuated due to natural disasters of all kinds in 2022. And while climate migration is not easily measurable, as there are multiple factors involved, it is no doubt happening.

Investigative reporter at Politico Abrahm Lustgarten delved into the topic of U.S. climate migration in his new book, On The Move: The Overheating Earth and the Uprooting of America. Seeking to understand what climate migration might look like over the next few decades, Lustgarten used data and reporting from places across the country such as New York City, California, Arizona, Chicago, Texas and the Gulf Coast, the Isle de Jean Charles […]