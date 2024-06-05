Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, June 5th, 2024

Rising temperatures will significantly reduce streamflow in the upper Colorado river basin as groundwater levels fall

Author:     Desert Research Institute
Source:     Science Daily
Publication Date:     23 May 2024
 Link: Rising temperatures will significantly reduce streamflow in the upper Colorado river basin as groundwater levels fall
Stephan:  

Seven U.S. states depend on the Colorado River, and a significant share of our agriculture is made possible by that water. It is drying up, and we are not properly preparing for what is coming.

Colorado River

The Colorado River makes life possible in many Western cities and supports agriculture that sustains people throughout the country. Most of the river’s water begins as snowmelt from the mountainous watersheds of Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, and a warming climate will drastically reduce these streamflows, new research finds.

Researchers from Desert Research Institute (DRI), USGS, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory teamed up for the new study, published May 23 in Nature Water. By applying warming to historical conditions for the East River in Colorado and using computer simulations to observe the impact on streamflow and groundwater levels, the scientists found that groundwater storage would fall to the lowest known levels after the first extremely dry year and fail to recover even after multiple wet periods. When groundwater levels fall, streamflows are drawn into the water table instead of contributing to Colorado River flows.

“We found that groundwater matters a lot,” says Rosemary Carroll, Ph.D., DRI research professor of hydrology and lead author of the study. “Even with historically observed wet periods in the model, the groundwater can’t […]

