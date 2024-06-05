Johnson Says GOP Will Defund DOJ in Retaliation for Trump Conviction

I wonder what it is going to take before MAGAt world voters wake up to the fact that the people they are committed to do not want democracy to continue in the United States. We have a Speaker of the House who is a liar, and a christofascist. He knows what he is saying is not true, and he knows that you cannot have an operational democracy in the United States without a fair and honorable DOJ. He doesn’t care about that as he himself says. What he wants is the world criminal Trump describes. Is that what you want?

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson publicly stating he wants to dismantle American democracy.

The embattled Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is vowing to use the arsenal of tools at his disposal, including defunding, to target the U.S. Dept. of Justice after ex-president Donald Trump was convicted in a New York State prosecution on 34 felony charges last week.

In a Tuesday meeting behind closed doors with his House Republican conference members, Johnson said “he will do everything he can to go after the Department of Justice,” CNN reported, “and said the verdict has ignited support for the former president, two sources familiar with the comments told CNN.”

The Speaker “presented a three-pronged approach of oversight, funding and legislation,” and “specifically walked through the funding cuts that House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan has proposed to the Appropriations Committee, the sources added.”

Just as U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz did Tuesday morning in a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General Merrick Garland, Speaker Johnson conflated the State of New York’s prosecution with the federal cases against […]