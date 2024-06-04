Expect your cost of gasoline to go up; where we live it is now over $5 a gallon. OPEC+, as this article describes, wants to feed their greed by cutting back on production. I also think that the Saudis, who have given Felon Trump’s family billions of dollars, also want the price of gas to go up so that it hurts Biden’s chance of being re-elected.

OPEC+ Agrees to Extend Production Cuts in Bid to Boost Oil Prices. Credit: The Wall Street Journal

OPEC+ on Sunday agreed to extend all production curbs into next year, a deal that likely signals oil prices will remain elevated through the U.S. presidential election.

The agreement comes on the same day the group’s kingpin, Saudi Arabia, launched a giant sale of shares in its national oil champion that will yield billions to help fund the kingdom’s economic transformation.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together known as OPEC+, agreed to keep collective curbs through next year. The group has longstanding official reductions of 3.66 million barrels a day.

The new deal includes the United Arab Emirates securing another upgrade to its official production quota, by 300,000 barrels a day. The UAE’s new official quota will be gradually phased in starting in January and stand at 3.519 million barrels a day by September 2025.

Eight top producers in the group also agreed to continue voluntary cuts separately into 2025, currently around 2.2 million barrels a day, […]