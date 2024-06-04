Brain Health Compromised by Climate Change

Stephan:

As this article describes climate change is going to have all kinds of effects that no one except a few medical researchers has even thought about. Yet still American politicians, with a few exceptions, blather away endlessly over political disinformation so they can stay in power and rig the government to serve the interests of corporations, and oligarchs to whom they are whoring themselves, as well as to serve the interests of Felon Trump.

Source Reference: opens in a new tab or windowSisodiya SM, et al “Climate change and disorders of the nervous system” Lancet Neurol 2024; DOI: 10.1016/S1474-4422(24)00087-5.

Source Reference: opens in a new tab or windowJunck L, et al “Neurology and climate change” Lancet Neurol 2024; DOI: 10.1016/S1474-4422(24)00144-3.