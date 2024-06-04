Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, June 4th, 2024

Brain Health Compromised by Climate Change

Author:     Judy George
Source:     MedPage Today
Publication Date:     May 28, 2024
Stephan:  

As this article describes climate change is going to have all kinds of effects that no one except a few medical researchers has even thought about. Yet still American politicians, with a few exceptions, blather away endlessly over political disinformation so they can stay in power and rig the government to serve the interests of corporations, and oligarchs to whom they are whoring themselves, as well as to serve the interests of Felon Trump.

Primary Source
Lancet Neurology
Source Reference: opens in a new tab or windowSisodiya SM, et al “Climate change and disorders of the nervous system” Lancet Neurol 2024; DOI: 10.1016/S1474-4422(24)00087-5.

Secondary Source
Lancet Neurology
Source Reference: opens in a new tab or windowJunck L, et al “Neurology and climate change” Lancet Neurol 2024; DOI: 10.1016/S1474-4422(24)00144-3.

Human Brain Credit: Med Page Today

“The scale of potential effects of climate change on neurological diseases is likely to be substantial,” wrote epilepsy researcher Sanjay Sisodiya, PhD, of University College London, and co-authors in a Lancet Neurologyopens in a new tab or window essay.

In a review of 332 articles that spanned several decades, Sisodiya and colleagues found that the incidence, prevalence, and severity of many neurologic conditions were affected by climate change.

In some countries, including the U.S. and South Korea, rising temperatures and humidity extremes were associated with higher ischemic stroke incidence, they reported. In other countries, cold periods upped the risk of intracerebral hemorrhage.

Multiple sclerosis patients reported worse symptoms when temperatures were higher than the long-term average, they added. Migraine admissions to the emergency department rose when days were hotter. Regional climate-related conditions have been associated with tick-borne encephalitis and mosquito-borne infections, and in several countries, Alzheimer’s- and dementia-related hospital admissions increased when temperatures climbed.

Climate shifts that affected neurologic disorders included both low and high […]

