The Little-Known Reason Counties Keep Building Bigger Jails: Architecture Firms

Stephan:

There was a time in the United States when there were safe residential mental health institutions staffed by physicians, nurses, and orderlies all over the country. My father, who was an anesthesiologist, would volunteer time for surgeries at one called Longwood and, in the summer, I would sometimes go out with him and swim in the swimming pool they had for the residents while he was at work. Then the Republicans, under Nixon, arranged to close them all throwing thousands of mentally ill men and women out on the streets, or frequently into jails and prisons. The American Gulag is the largest most populous incarceration system in the world. Over two million people are under lock and key, many there more for their mental illnesses than any crime they have committed. And the whole system since Reagan and the rise of private prisons has been increasingly turned into profit operations. One result of that has been the creation of the new American slavery where prisoners are made to work for less than a dollar an hour (See my podcast on The New American Slavery).