Senate to vote on ‘right to contraception’ bill

Twenty Republican-controlled states have now passed legislation allowing non-medical politicians to control a woman’s body. Now several are going after contraception, and so this is what the Senate of the United States has been reduced to. It will be interesting to see how the vote goes Wednesday. I predict many Republicans will vote against contraception rights. The MAGAt cult more and more resembles the Taliban.

Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) addresses reporters following a procedural vote on the Border Act at the Capitol on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has announced in a “Dear Colleague” letter that the Senate will vote Wednesday on the Right to Contraception Act, timing the vote shortly before the two-year anniversary of the Supreme Court decision striking down the right to an abortion.

Schumer opened his letter by noting that June 24 will mark the two-year anniversary of the court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and that at least 20 states now have near-total bans or severe restrictions on abortion.

“There’s no question in the American people’s minds that Republicans have brought our country to this point. And as Donald Trump reminded us recently, he is ‘proudly the person responsible’ for the annihilation of Roe v. Wade and the grotesque reversal of women’s personal freedoms,” Schumer wrote, referring to the reversal of the landmark decision in 1973 that established a national right to abortion.

“Democrats have been clear we will not stand […]