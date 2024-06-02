Is the Loss of Insects a Desperate Cry for Help From a Planet Under Assault?

I don’t know about where you live but I do know this. Cultivate plants on your property that nourish bees, butterflies, and other insects. Humans are destroying Earth’s matrix of life, and the end result will be humanity’s endangerment. Our grandchildren will curse us if we do not work now to restore the health of the matrix.

Not a single bug… Credit: Thom Hartmann

It’s early summer here in the Pacific Northwest and the flowers are blooming; above is a photo Louise took with her iPhone yesterday morning as we were walking along the Columbia River. The hillside is ablaze with wildflowers.

But it was also eerily silent. Look carefully: No matter how much you enlarge the photo you’ll not see a single insect. Thirty years ago this hillside was swarmed with bees, flies, and dozens of other winged bugs. Today, although pretty, walking by it felt like I was passing a graveyard.

I’ll never forget the day the trucker called into my radio show from southern Illinois. It was about seventeen years ago, and he was a long-haul driver who regularly ran a coast-to-coast route from the southeast to the Pacific Northwest a few dozen times a year.

“Used to be when I was driving through the southern part of the Midwest like I am right now,” he said, “I’d have to stop every few hours to clean the bugs off my windshield. It’s been […]