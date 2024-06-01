Congressional leaders invite Israel’s Netanyahu to deliver an address at the Capitol

Here is a clear example of the failure of the U.S. Congress, both Democrat and Republican leaders. They have invited Benjamin Netanyahu, a war criminal responsible for the death of tens of thousands of Palestinian women and children, to address a joint session of Congress in order to show how ironclad our commitment to Israel remains. The result will be more death in Gaza, and further diminishment of the respect and stature of the United States in the rest of the world.

War criminal Benjamin Netanyahu has been invited to address a joint session of Congress by both Democrat and Republican leadership. Credit: AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressional leaders have invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to deliver an address a the Capitol, a show of wartime support for the longtime ally despite mounting political divisions over Israel’s military assault on Gaza.

The invitation from House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, along with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, has been in the works for some time. No date for the speech was set.

Leaders said the invitation was extended to “highlight America’s solidarity with Israel.”

“We invite you to share the Israeli government’s vision for defending democracy, combatting terror and establishing a just and lasting peace in the region,” they wrote.

A speech by Netanyahu would almost certainly expose election-year divisions in the U.S., where a growing number of Democrats have turned away from the right-wing […]