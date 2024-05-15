School segregation surges 70 years after Brown v. Board ruling

This is very sad news for those of us who worked so hard to end school segregation and bad news for the United States. We are going in the wrong direction in so many ways.

Racial segregation in schools across the country has increased dramatically over the last three decades, according to two new reports and an Axios review of federal data.

Why it matters: As the U.S. marks the 70th anniversary of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education ruling on Friday, American public schools are growing more separate and unequal even though the country is more racially and ethnically diverse than ever.

Decades after Brown and the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the U.S. has moved toward policies that increased the isolation of Black and Latino students by race and poverty.

This month, Axios will commemorate the May 17, 1954, Supreme Court decision — that “in the field of public education the doctrine of ‘separate but equal’ has no place” — by examining the state of public schools and how these new inequalities have emerged.

The big picture: The resegregation of America’s public schools coincides with the rise of charter schools and school choice options, and as civil rights groups have turned away from desegregation battles.