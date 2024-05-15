FERC Overhauls Electric Grid to Pave Way for Renewables

Here is some way too late, but nonetheless still good news. Finally, the country is beginning to seriously restructure the electrical grid to prepare for the conversions to Renewables.

Electric power lines are attached to the transmission tower along the power grid in the Everglades, Florida on Sept. 28, 2023.

Credit: Joe Raedle / Getty

The United States Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Monday approved the first overhaul of the country’s electric transmission policy in more than a decade.

The changes will make new interregional lines faster and bring more renewable energy to meet increasing demand.

“Our country is facing an unprecedented surge in demand for affordable electricity while confronting extreme weather threats to the reliability of our grid and trying to stay one step ahead of the massive technological changes we are seeing in our society,” said FERC Chairman Willie Phillips in a press release from FERC. “Our nation needs a new foundation to get badly needed new transmission planned, paid for and built. With this new rule, that starts today.”

The rule is the first time FERC has directly addressed the country’s need for long-term energy transmission planning and will help achieve President Joe Biden’s target of decarbonizing the U.S. economy by […]