4 GOP-led states sue administration over Title IX rules for transgender students

The perverse obsession MAGAts have about gender issues is one of their hallmarks. Part of it has to do with keeping women subordinate to men. But part of it, I think, is fear. MAGAt men, particularly White MAGAt men, are unclear about their own masculinity. When I look at media directed to women, especially White women, I see more and more comments from them about toxic masculinity. I think that is what is driving the kind of weird TCP Republican behavior reported on in this article.

Attorney General of Kansas Kris Kobach speaks to members of the press following arguments at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Four more Republican-led states sued the Biden administration Tuesday over new Title IX rules that bolster protections for LGBTQ students.

The Education Department in April unveiled a final set of sweeping changes to Title IX, the federal civil rights law preventing sex discrimination in schools and education programs that receive government funding. The new regulations, which are slated to take effect Aug. 1, cover discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity for the first time, angering some Republicans.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal district court in Topeka, Kan., attorneys general in Kansas, Utah, Wyoming and Alaska accused the Education Department and the Department of Justice of attempting to “politicize our country’s education system” by extending the law’s protections to transgender students.

The new Title IX rules could prevent schools from barring transgender students from using restrooms, locker rooms and pronouns that match their gender identity, a senior administration official said last month.

“Biden’s […]