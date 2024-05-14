Tennessee woman denied abortion after fetus’ ‘brain not attached’ slams state ban

More and more of these horrible stories about women in Red states not getting the healthcare they need keep coming out. I picked this one not only because it proves what the Republicans have done to women’s healthcare in the states they control but also because it is from a British paper, and it gives one a sense of how the rest of the world now sees America. We are coming across as an increasingly unattractive country, and that is going to have long-term consequences.

Breanna Cecil and her husband in 2021 Credit: Handout

A Tennessee woman who was denied an abortion despite a fatal abnormality says the state’s anti-abortion laws resulted in her losing an ovary, a fallopian tube and her hopes for a large family.

“The state of Tennessee took my fertility from me,” Breanna Cecil, 34, told The Independent. She added that state lawmakers “took away my opportunity to have a family like my own biological family because of these horrible laws that they put in place.”

The mother-of-one said she has not felt the same since her doctor told her in January 2023 that her fetus was diagnosed with acrania, a fatal condition where the fetus has no skull bones.

Then, 12 weeks pregnant, Ms Cecil was getting her first ultrasound. She attended the appointment alone, so when the doctor told her the fetus was not viable outside the womb, she was left with only asking the doctor what she should do.

However, she was left with few options. The state’s near-total […]