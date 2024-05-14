In DC, a new wave of AI lobbyists gains the upper hand

Here we see once again the corruption of the U.S. Congress, and how this country gets into the terrible situations in which it so frequently finds itself. Instead of developing policies that foster wellbeing, once again Congress is whoring itself out to lobbying money. They are creating policy based not on facts, they are making policy on the basis of corporate profits. As a result, the future of our children may be severely damaged because of decisions based on greed.

The new influence web is pushing the argument that AI is less an existential danger than a crucial business opportunity. Credit: AP

In a shift for Washington tech lobbying, companies and investors from across the industry have been pouring tens of millions of dollars into an all-hands effort to block strict safety rules on advanced artificial intelligence and get lawmakers to worry about China instead — and so far, they seem to be winning over once-skeptical members of Congress.

The success of the pro-tech, anti-China AI push, fueled by several new arrivals on the lobbying scene, marks a change from months in which the AI debate was dominated by well-funded philanthropies warning about the long-term dangers of the technology.

The new influence web is pushing the argument that AI is less an existential danger than a crucial business opportunity, and arguing that strict safety rules would hand America’s AI edge to China. It has already caused key lawmakers to back off some of their more worried rhetoric about the technology.

“What we don’t want […]