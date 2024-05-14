Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, May 14th, 2024

In DC, a new wave of AI lobbyists gains the upper hand

Author:     BRENDAN BORDELON
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     05/12/2024 | 07:00 AM EDT
 Link: In DC, a new wave of AI lobbyists gains the upper hand
Stephan:  

Here we see once again the corruption of the U.S. Congress, and how this country gets into the terrible situations in which it so frequently finds itself. Instead of developing policies that foster wellbeing, once again Congress is whoring itself out to lobbying money. They are creating policy based not on facts, they are making policy on the basis of corporate profits. As a result, the future of our children may be severely damaged because of decisions based on greed.

The new influence web is pushing the argument that AI is less an existential danger than a crucial business opportunity. Credit: AP

In a shift for Washington tech lobbying, companies and investors from across the industry have been pouring tens of millions of dollars into an all-hands effort to block strict safety rules on advanced artificial intelligence and get lawmakers to worry about China instead — and so far, they seem to be winning over once-skeptical members of Congress.

The success of the pro-tech, anti-China AI push, fueled by several new arrivals on the lobbying scene, marks a change from months in which the AI debate was dominated by well-funded philanthropies warning about the long-term dangers of the technology.

The new influence web is pushing the argument that AI is less an existential danger than a crucial business opportunity, and arguing that strict safety rules would hand America’s AI edge to China. It has already caused key lawmakers to back off some of their more worried rhetoric about the technology.

“What we don’t want […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Albus Eddie on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 5:37 am

    There is no clear “right” path to regulation. All approached have up sides and downsides. It may be better to focus on an outcomes based regulatory structure. This would involve testing, and ultimately end up a bit more conservative but safer.

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *