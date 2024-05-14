How rich is too rich?

Grotesque wealth inequality has become a major social force shaping the United States and much of the rest of the world. Here is a very good take on this reality.

In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, residents in unplanned settlements live just blocks away from wealthy suburbs.

Credit: Viviane Moos / Corbis / Getty

BOOK: Limitarianism: The Case Against Extreme Wealth Ingrid Robeyns Allen Lane (2024)

As radical as they might seem, calls for limits on wealth are as old as civilization itself. The Hebrew Bible and Torah recognized years during which debts should be cancelled, slaves set free and property redistributed from rich to poor. In classical Greece, Aristotle praised cities that kept wealth inequality in check to enhance political stability. And in 1942, then-US president Franklin D. Roosevelt argued that annual incomes should be capped at the current equivalent of US$480,000.

In Limitarianism, Dutch and Belgian economist and philosopher Ingrid Robeyns argues that it’s time for twenty-first-century governments to do the same. She explores what setting limits on wealth ownership might mean, and why our societies should want to do so. It is a fresh take on a much-needed discussion at a time when, for example, the richest 1% of the US population […]