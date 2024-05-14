America’s second civil war? It’s already begun

Despite the popularity of the recent movie “Civil War,” we’re not on the verge of a second one. But we are separating into so-called “red” and “blue.” And if Trump is reelected president, he’ll hasten the separation.
Since the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade left the issue of abortion to the states, one out of three women of childbearing age now lives in a state that makes it nearly impossible to get an abortion.
And while red states are making it harder than ever to get abortions, they’re making it easier than ever to buy guns.
Red states are also banning diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in education. Florida’s Board of Education recently prohibited public colleges from using state and federal funds for DEI. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed a law to require that all state-funded colleges and universities close their DEI offices.
As usual, Mr. Reich is good, but not totally accurate. What is occurring due to the extremely large numbers of politically homeless is that a many have come to the conclusion that “the people in Washington may be the government but they aren’t my government. They do represent me.” Until we change the actual structures allowing for diversity of thought and representation we will continue to experience this polarization as the major parties represent a smaller share of the electorate.