America’s second civil war? It’s already begun

Robert Reich has just published his version of The Great Schism Trend that I have been talking about for the last decade. We are essentially in complete agreement. Now the questions are: Will Americans awaken to what is happening by November? And, what is going to happen to the United States over the next decade as people wake up to the fact that we have become two countries?

Members of far-right groups marching in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 12, 2017 Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Despite the popularity of the recent movie “Civil War,” we’re not on the verge of a second one. But we are separating into so-called “red” and “blue.” And if Trump is reelected president, he’ll hasten the separation.

Since the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade left the issue of abortion to the states, one out of three women of childbearing age now lives in a state that makes it nearly impossible to get an abortion.

And while red states are making it harder than ever to get abortions, they’re making it easier than ever to buy guns.

Red states are also banning diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in education. Florida’s Board of Education recently prohibited public colleges from using state and federal funds for DEI. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed a law to require that all state-funded colleges and universities close their DEI offices.

Red states are suppressing votes. In Florida and Texas, teams of “