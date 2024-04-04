Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, April 4th, 2024

Religious Change in America

Author:    
Source:     PRRI
Publication Date:     03.27.2024
 Link: Religious Change in America
Stephan:  
He is the latest fact-based assessment as to what is happening about religion in the United States present time.  The Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) is an American nonprofit, nonpartisan research and education organization that conducts public opinion polls on a variety of topics, specializing in the quantitative and qualitative study of political issues as they relate to religious values, and their surveys have proven over time to be objective and reliable. You can see here, and in the much longer report how christofascism arose, and why I say that it has very little to do with traditional Christianity, except it cloaks itself in Biblical language and mannerisms.

Executive Summary

America encompasses a rich diversity of faith traditions, and “religious churning” is very common. In 2023, PRRI surveyed more than 5,600 adults across the United States about their experiences with religion. This report examines how well major faith traditions retain their members, the reasons people disaffiliate, and the reasons people attend religious services. Additionally, this report considers how atheists and agnostics differ from those who say they are “nothing in particular.” Finally, it analyzes the prevalence of charismatic elements as well as prophecy and prosperity theology in American churches and the role of charismatic Christianity in today’s Republican Party.

“Unaffiliated” is the only major religious category experiencing growth.

  • Around one-quarter of Americans (26%) identify as religiously unaffiliated in 2023, a 5 percentage point increase from 21% in 2013. Nearly one in five Americans (18%) left a religious tradition to become religiously unaffiliated, over one-third of whom were previously Catholic (35%) and mainline/non-evangelical Protestant (35%).
  • While the percentage of Americans who describe themselves as “nothing in particular” is similar to a decade ago (16% in 2013 to 17% in 2023), the numbers of both atheists and agnostics have doubled since 2013 […]
Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. RevDean on Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8:15 pm

    Albert Einstein once claimed that he thought that the best religion in the world was Buddhism. I imagine that was because of it’s peacefull ways of living and looking at the war-torn world!

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *