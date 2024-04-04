Map shows the US cities most at risk of ending up underwater

Two dozen US cities are at risk of going underwater as sea level rises and land sinks.
A new map by Virginia Tech researchers reveals the cities in danger zones along the Atlantic and Pacific coasts and the Gulf of Mexico.
The study published in Nature examined the flooding potential for 32 cities across the coasts using sea level rise projections, tide charts and sinking land measurements obtained via satellite.
It projects that up to 500,000 Americans could be affected and one in 35 private properties could experience flood damage over the next 30 years.
‘One of the challenges we have with communicating the issue of sea-level rise and land subsidence broadly is it often seems like a long-term problem, like something whose impacts will only manifest at the end of the century, which many people may not care about,’ stated the study’s lead author, graduate student Leonard Ohenhen.
‘What we’ve […]
If the map associated with the article is close to correct the following statement is clearly false: “The study published in Nature examined the flooding potential for 32 cities across the coasts using sea level rise projections, tide charts and sinking land measurements obtained via satellite.
It projects that up to 500,000 Americans could be affected and one in 35 private properties could experience flood damage over the next 30 years. ”
500,000 people being displaced is nothing when looking at the map which includes all of New Jersey and NYC. Five million may be closer to the mark, and yes this is a self-inflicted disaster that’s coming and we can work to ameliorate it but we can’t stop it.
It does not appear that Albus Eddie is reading the map correctly, based on his comment. The legend of the map shows that it depicts “Vertical Land Motion in MM/Year”. This parameter has nothing to do with sea level rise or flood frequency, only land subsidence.
For example, if the map shows that central NJ is subsiding 1 mm/year, over 26 years that area would subside 1 inch. That particular area may or may not flood more frequently, but generally speaking, it is only coastal areas that are subject to coastal flooding due to sea level rise.
Albus Eddie’s comment just proves the author’s larger point, which is that people do not understand what is happening.
The map is wrong Myrtle Beach
Is where Charleston is supposed to be and Charleston is where Myrtle Beach is supposed to be.
You are not correct. See https://news.vt.edu/articles/2024/01/research-sinkingcoasts.html
While it is true that the maps display the levels of land motion which will cause properties to flood at an increasing rate. The maps do not account for the overall patterns which are resulting in climate change. These are all synergistic. So, although this one factor may account for 500,000 displaced, it will be a small number compared to the overall effect which will impact millions. Thank you for allowing me to clarify.
See https://news.vt.edu/articles/2024/01/research-sinkingcoasts.html for the Virginia Tech report.