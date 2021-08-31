Republicans’ hostility to science causes existential emergencies to collide

Stephan: As I watched the coverage of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana I thought how much more pain, sufffering and death was going to occur because so many people in that state did not have the good sense to get vaccinated so the hospitals already filled to capacity with the unvaccinated, are unable to cope with what the hurricane has produced. The anti-science misinformation that is the hallmark of Republican politicians and media like Fox and NewsMax has left the state in a perilous situation that need not have happened.

It is an understatement to say there is a lot going on right now. The two biggest stories over the weekend were the winding up of the dangerous airlift out of Afghanistan and the arrival of an epic hurricane hitting the Gulf Coast on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Now is a dangerous time — but judging from the news coverage, I don’t think we’ve fully grasped just how much danger

In a number of states, this latest COVID-19 surge, driven by the lethal Delta variant, has now surpassed the deadly surge of last winter. In two hard-hit states, the massive hurricane is coinciding with an equally massive surge in hospitalizations, making for an extremely volatile situation.

According to LAIlluminator, which covers Louisiana state and local government, hospitals have been at capacity for […]