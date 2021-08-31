Many measures of Earth’s health are at worst levels on record, NOAA finds

Stephan: The worst part of the Republican anti-science campaign is that it is leaving us unprepared for what is happening. We spent two trillion in Afghanistan. We should spend five times that, or more, preparing for climate change

Locusts ravage an area in Samburu County, Kenya, in April 2020, part of a wave of infestation in eastern Africa.

Credit: Luis Tato for The Washington Post

A fatal virus and a massive economic downturn did not stop planet-warming gases in the atmosphere last year from rising to their highest levels in human history, researchers say. Barely a year after the coronavirus grounded planes, shuttered factories and brought road traffic to a standstill, the associated drop in carbon emissions is all but undetectable to scientists studying our air.

In fact, according to the newly released “State of the Climate in 2020” report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Earth is arguably in worse shape than it’s been.

While humanity grappled with the deadliest pandemic in a century, many metrics of the planet’s health showed catastrophic decline in 2020. Average global temperatures rivaled the hottest. Mysterious sources of methane sent atmospheric concentrations of the gas spiking to unprecedented highs. Sea levels were the highest on record; fires ravaged the American West; and