If Merrick Garland doesn’t prosecute Trump, the rule of law is ‘out the window’: Laurence Tribe

Stephan: I absolutely agree with Laurence Tribe. Why isn't Donald Trump in a criminal trial as I write this? Why does Bill Barr still have a law license? Why have none of Trump's orcs been held accountable? As far as I can see Americans just don't realize, or maybe they don't care, how corrupt the Trump administration, and virtually everyone involved with it, was. Why are none of these people in prison?

Judge Merrick Garland testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination

to be US Attorney General Credit: AFP

If American democracy were a hospital patient, the diagnosis would be “critical”. The Jim Crow Republican Party and larger neofascist movement are escalating their war on democracy by passing laws across the country designed to stop Black and brown people from voting. A new report from the Brennan Center details this:

After the 2010 elections, for the first time since the peak of the Jim Crow era, states across the country began to enact laws making it more difficult to vote. This wave of voter suppression was intertwined with race and the nation’s changing racial demographics and was, at least in part, a backlash against rising turnout among communities of color contributing to the election of the nation’s first Black president. Efforts to suppress the votes of communities of color accelerated in 2013, when the Supreme Court gutted a key part of the Voting Rights Act in Shelby County v. Holder. In the eight years since, and especially […]